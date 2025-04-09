AUO March Revenues Up 22%

Markets
(RTTNews) - AUO Corporation (AUOTY) Wednesday announced its unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$25.85 billion for March 2025, up by 5.1% month-over-month and increased by 21.9% year-over-year.

Consolidated revenues in the first quarter of 2025 were NT$72.10 billion, up by 5.0% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 21.2% year-over-year.

AUO is a Taiwanese company that specializes in optoelectronics. It was formed in September 2001 by the merger of Acer Display Technology, Inc. and Unipac Optoelectronics Corporation. AUO researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy.

