Is AUO Corporation - Sponsored ADR (AUOTY) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is AUO (AUOTY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

AUO is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 612 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AUO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AUOTY's full-year earnings has moved 38.5% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, AUOTY has gained about 23.4% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 0.6%. This means that AUO is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Applied Materials (AMAT). The stock has returned 25.5% year-to-date.

In Applied Materials' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, AUO is a member of the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry, which includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.2% so far this year, so AUOTY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Applied Materials falls under the Electronics - Semiconductors industry. Currently, this industry has 47 stocks and is ranked #59. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3.2%.

AUO and Applied Materials could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

