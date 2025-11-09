AUO Corporation - Depositary Receipt (AUOTY) Price Target Decreased by 10.21% to 3.99

The average one-year price target for AUO Corporation - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:AUOTY) has been revised to $3.99 / share. This is a decrease of 10.21% from the prior estimate of $4.44 dated October 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.89 to a high of $4.26 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 27.70% from the latest reported closing price of $5.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in AUO Corporation - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUOTY is 0.03%, an increase of 7.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.47% to 8,983K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 3,013K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,016K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUOTY by 20.91% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,316K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,345K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,240K shares , representing an increase of 7.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUOTY by 3.12% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 725K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 620K shares , representing an increase of 14.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUOTY by 7.05% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 633K shares. No change in the last quarter.

