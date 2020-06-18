Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben's To Rebrand; Mrs. Butterworth's Under Review

(RTTNews) - Major food companies are opting to replace and rename certain brands that have some connections to racial inequality, in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement that arose from the protests following the killing of George Floyd.

Quaker Oats, owned by Pepsico., announced that it will rename its more than 130-year-old breakfast brand Aunt Jemima and remove the image, which features a Black woman, starting at the end of 2020. Quaker Foods North America chief marketing officer Kristin Kroepfl acknowledged that Aunt Jemima's origins are based on a racial stereotype. Aunt Jemima first appeared with the image of Nancy Green, reportedly a slave, for its pancake mix. The image has evolved over time.

Further, Mars said now is the right time to evolve the Uncle Ben's brand, including its visual brand identity, in its efforts to help put an end to racial bias and injustices. The company said it is yet to decide on the exact changes or timing, and that it is evaluating all possibilities.

Conagra Brands also announced that it has begun a complete brand and packaging review on Mrs. Butterworth's food brand, in solidarity with Black and Brown communities. According to the company, the brand, including its syrup packaging, is intended to evoke the images of a loving grandmother, but the packaging may be interpreted in a way that is wholly inconsistent with its values.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.