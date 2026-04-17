Auna S.A.'s Oncology Initiatives Continue to Gain Traction in Mexico

Auna S.A. AUNA is currently executing on several growth initiatives in Mexico, which remains a large and underpenetrated market. Scaling and enhancing its oncology capabilities is a key part of this strategy. In October 2025, the company inaugurated a new Oncocenter at Doctors Hospital, Monterrey, designed to provide oncology services in a single location and be integrated with its regional healthcare network.

Auna plans to double the medical staff at the facility this year, with a focus on physicians concentrating their clinical practice within its healthcare network. This is backed by an agreement with a leading insurer that includes targeted deductible structures and financial incentives to direct policyholders to its oncology services. Management expects these efforts to boost growth in high-complexity case volumes and support better utilization of the company’s specialized oncology capacity.

Auna had also signed an exclusive, five-year agreement with a physician group at Opción Oncología, under which it will gradually integrate all of their private oncology treatments within its network, improving care coordination and the patient experience. In the fourth quarter of 2025, oncology revenues increased 35% on a sequential basis, supported by both the ongoing integration of Opción Oncología and the rollout of Oncocenter.

The company also sees strong potential for OncoMexico, its complementary oncology insurance product launched in July 2024. Auna is expanding the OncoMexico network’s national footprint via partnerships with top medical Institutions, like Médica Sur and San Javier, to provide integrated care across the region’s most economically dynamic urban centers. It also plans to invest nearly $500 million in Mexico’s principal cities during the next three to five years, to build additional capacity and better serve local communities.

AUNA’s Peer Updates

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings AVAH announced its fourth-quarter 2025 results last month, with revenue up 27.4% year over year, led by strength in all three of its operating divisions. Adjusted EBITDA improved 54%, mainly due to the improved rate and volume environment and ongoing cost savings initiatives.

In addition, Aveanna entered into an agreement to acquire Family First Holding, LLC., a scaled, multi-state provider of pediatric home care, for $175.5 million. The transaction, subject to customary adjustments, is set to expand the company’s specialized care model across an enhanced geographic footprint.

AdaptHealth Corp.’s AHCO fourth-quarter 2025 net revenue fell 1.2% year over year, but increased 1.7% on an organic basis. The company set patient census records in Sleep Health, Respiratory Health, and Wellness at Home, and a retention record in Diabetes Health. Further, the debt balance was reduced by another $25 million, bringing the year-to-date total to $250 million. Throughout the year, AdaptHealth implemented a new operating model that drove standardization and process maturity across the enterprise.

The Zacks Rundown for AUNA Stock

Year to date, Auna shares have risen 11.8% against the industry’s 12.2%% decline. The S&P 500 Composite gained 2.8% during the same time frame.



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Auna is trading at a forward, five-year, price-to-sales (P/S) of 0.30X, lower than its median and industry average.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Auna’s 2026 and 2027 earnings has remained constant at 87 cents and 98 cents, respectively, for the past 30 days.



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AUNA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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