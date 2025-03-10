AUNA S.A Earnings Results: $AUNA Reports Quarterly Earnings

AUNA S.A ($AUNA) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported earnings of $0.44 per share, missing estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $1,035,504,000, missing estimates of $1,122,331,398 by $-86,827,398.
AUNA S.A Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of AUNA S.A stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 1,020,707 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,053,085
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 306,573 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,103,090
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 253,421 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,751,139
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 250,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,727,500
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 141,694 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $979,105
- UBS GROUP AG added 136,496 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $936,362
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 133,961 shares (+1229.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $918,972
