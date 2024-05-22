Auna S.A. Reports Strong Q1 Growth, Optimistic Outlook

Auna S.A. Class A (AUNA) has released an update.

Auna S.A., a leading healthcare company in Latin America, reports a robust 20% year-over-year revenue growth in the first quarter of 2024, resulting in an impressive S/1,076 million. The company’s operating profit and Adjusted EBITDA also saw significant increases of 26% and 14% respectively, signaling strong financial health and growth across its operations in Mexico, Colombia, and Peru. Despite the preliminary nature of the financial results, Auna is optimistic about its integrated healthcare platform’s ability to deliver value and expects a 20% increase in Adjusted EBITDA for the full year.

