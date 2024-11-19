Auna reports Q3 adjusted EBITDA up 18% y/y

Reports Q3 revenue up 11% year-over-year. “We delivered a strong quarter,” the company said. “We increased capacity utilization across the regional network which allowed us to achieve record sales. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA reached historical highs in Mexico and Peru which enabled Auna (AUNA) to reduce our leverage ratio to 3.7x Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA. In Mexico, the implementation of the AunaWay – fostering a culture of patient-centered care, high medical resolution resulting from productive engagement with Auna’s physician and nursing communities, and standardization at scale – continues to yield improved financial results. Our unique approach improves utilization rates and revenues through increased physician productivity and a greater mix of high-complexity services. We anticipate this positive trend will continue and accelerate during 2025. The early results of our OncoMexico pilot program are encouraging, as we leverage over 35 years of experience providing integrated oncological services in Peru. We will continue the pilot through the remainder of 2024 and into early 2025, focusing on testing commercial, clinical, and risk-underwriting processes in preparation for the launch of OncoMexico by integrating our insurance business into our healthcare platform in Monterrey. The launch will initially target the B2B segment, with plans to scale to the B2C segment later.”

