AUNA Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat, Margins Contract, Stock Dips

Auna AUNA posted first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 5 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 73%. The adjusted figure also decreased 73.7% year over year.

GAAP EPS was 3 cents compared with 13 cents in the year-ago period.

AUNA’s Revenues

Revenues of $337 billion increased 18.7% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.4%.

Following the announcement, shares of AUNA fell 2.7% in after-market trading yesterday. The fall was due to investors’ concern over declining EPS during the quarter.

Segmental Analysis of AUNA’s Revenues

The company currently has four reportable segments— Oncosalud Peru, Healthcare services in Peru, Healthcare services in Colombia and Healthcare services in Mexico.

Sales in the Oncosalud Peru segment improved 12% year over year to $90 million.

Healthcare services in Peru sales grew 7% year over year to $81 million.

Revenues in the Healthcare services in Colombia segment rose 18% year over year to $114 million.

Healthcare services in Mexico revenues rose 15% to $80 million in the first quarter.

AUNA’s Margin Analysis

Adjusted gross margin was 36.5%, reflecting a contraction of 12 basis points (bps) year over year. Gross margin contracted due to an 18.9% rise in the cost of sales and services.

Selling expenses rose 20% to $18 million. Administrative expenses rose 22% to $61 million. Adjusted operating margin contracted 68 bps to 13.1%.

AUNA's Cash Position

Auna exited the first quarter of 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $117 million compared with $100 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of the first quarter was $50 million compared with $29 million in the year-ago period.

Auna S.A. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Auna S.A. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Auna S.A. Quote

AUNA’s 2026 Outlook

Auna reaffirmed its guidance for 2026.

The company expects revenue growth of 12% FXN, within a range of 10% to 14%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.39 billion, implying 11.1% year-over-year growth.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to grow 12% FXN, within a range of 10% to 14%.

Our Take

Auna exited the first quarter on a mixed note, with earnings missing estimates and revenues beating the same.

Peru continues to show significant growth potential in Healthcare plans, with initiatives underway to offset revenue adjustments as the Trecca ambulatory tower progresses toward completion. Colombia is performing strongly, supported by a more balanced payor base and revenue mix, while continuing to prioritize stable cash flows through risk-sharing models. Meanwhile, Mexico is recovering rapidly, driven by higher volumes and cost efficiencies, while also benefiting from improved payor tier classifications and the ISSSTELEON renewal.

On the flip side, the contraction of both margins looks discouraging.

AUNA’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Auna currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, Intuitive Surgical ISRG and Phibro Animal Health PAHC.

Globus Medical, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported a first-quarter 2026 EPS of $1.12, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Revenues of $ 759.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

GMED has an earnings yield of 2.5% compared to the industry’s negative 1.6% yield. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, posted a first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

ISRG has an earnings yield of 2.1% in contrast to the industry’s negative yield of 0.9%. The company’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.82%.

Phibro Animal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, posted a second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of 87 cents, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.01%. Revenues of $373.9 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.72%.

PAHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5% compared with the industry’s 12.1% growth. The company’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.15%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.