Auna Delivers 7% Revenue Growth In Q4, Stock Jumps 20%

(RTTNews) - Auna S.A. (AUNA), a healthcare service provider, reported higher revenue in the fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results. In addition, the firm provided financial guidance for the full year 2026.

Auna provides prepaid healthcare plans, dental and vision insurance, and sells medicines.

For the fourth quarter, adjusted net income increased to 136 million Peruvian Soles or 1.78 Peruvian Soles per share from 36 million Peruvian Soles or 0.47 Peruvian Soles per share in the prior year.

The firm incurred a net loss of 64 million Soles, or 0.92 Soles per share, compared with a net gain of 24 million Soles a year ago or 0.30 Soles per share.

Revenue increased to 7% on a reported basis, to 1,133 million Soles, from 1,063 million Soles a year ago.

For the full year 2025, adjusted net income was 336 million Soles, or 4.36 Soles per share, up from 146 million Soles or 1.97 Soles per share in the year-ago period.

Net income slipped to 111 million Soles or 1.32 Soles per share, compared to 124 million or 0.30 Soles per share in the prior year.

Revenue was flat with the prior year on a reported basis at 4,385 million Soles.

For fiscal year 2026, Auna expects revenue growth of approximately 12% FXN (Foreign Exchange Neutral), within a 10% to 14% range, driven by continued commercial momentum and operating execution across its core markets.

Adjusted EBITDA growth is expected to be approximately 12% FXN, within a range of 10% to 14%. According to the firm, this will be supported by disciplined cost management and continued reinvestment in growth initiatives that are expected to result in broadly stable margins year-over-year.

