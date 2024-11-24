News & Insights

AuMEGA Metals Uncovers Promising Gold Prospects

November 24, 2024 — 04:48 pm EST

Matador Mining Ltd (AU:AAM) has released an update.

AuMEGA Metals Ltd has unveiled promising results from its Bunker Hill and Malachite projects, indicating significant gold-in-till anomalies and new gold and copper mineralization discoveries. The Bunker Hill project, in particular, shows a large geochemical footprint with impressive historical samples, bolstered by high-resolution airborne magnetic surveys. With these encouraging findings, the company plans its most extensive drill program in three years for 2025, enhancing investor confidence in its exploration potential.

