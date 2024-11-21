News & Insights

AuMEGA Metals Reveals Promising Prospects at Bunker Hill

November 21, 2024 — 07:18 pm EST

Matador Mining Ltd (AU:AAM) has released an update.

AuMEGA Metals Ltd has reported promising results from its Bunker Hill and Malachite projects, highlighting significant gold and copper potential in Newfoundland and Labrador. The Bunker Hill project showed notable gold-in-till anomalies and structural complexity, prompting a focus on future drilling. Meanwhile, the Malachite project, while not yet yielding economic intercepts, continues to refine targeting strategies for exploration.

