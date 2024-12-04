News & Insights

Stocks

Aumega Metals Ltd Announces New Share Offering

December 04, 2024 — 04:51 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Matador Mining Ltd (AU:AAM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Aumega Metals Ltd is offering 28.5 million shares priced at C$0.06825 each in a bid to raise approximately C$1.945 million. This investment opportunity, detailed in their latest prospectus, is available to investors in Australia and Canada and is categorized as highly speculative. Investors are advised to consider potential risks and consult with financial advisors before participating.

For further insights into AU:AAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.