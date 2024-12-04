Aumega Metals Ltd Announces New Share Offering

Matador Mining Ltd (AU:AAM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Aumega Metals Ltd is offering 28.5 million shares priced at C$0.06825 each in a bid to raise approximately C$1.945 million. This investment opportunity, detailed in their latest prospectus, is available to investors in Australia and Canada and is categorized as highly speculative. Investors are advised to consider potential risks and consult with financial advisors before participating.

For further insights into AU:AAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.