AuMEGA Metals Gains Shareholder Backing for Growth

December 03, 2024 — 11:07 pm EST

Matador Mining Ltd (AU:AAM) has released an update.

AuMEGA Metals Ltd announced that all resolutions were successfully passed during their recent Special Meeting, indicating strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic decisions. These resolutions included ratifications of share issues and approvals for new share placements, reflecting confidence in the company’s future growth prospects.

