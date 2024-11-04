AuMEGA Metals Announces Special Shareholder Meeting

Matador Mining Ltd (AU:AAM) has released an update.

AuMEGA Metals Ltd, previously known as Matador Mining Ltd, has announced a special shareholder meeting to be held on December 4, 2024, in Perth, Western Australia. This meeting is crucial for shareholders as it will impact their shareholding, and eligible voters are those registered by December 2, 2024. The company is listed on both ASX and TSXV, and the notice has been released to comply with listing requirements.

