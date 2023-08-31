Aumann (FWB:AAG) Price Target Increased by 7.89% to 20.91

The average one-year price target for Aumann (FWB:AAG) has been revised to 20.91 / share. This is an increase of 7.89% from the prior estimate of 19.38 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.70 to a high of 22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.31% from the latest reported closing price of 15.34 / share.

Aumann Maintains 0.65% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.65%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aumann. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAG is 0.04%, a decrease of 37.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 86.81% to 131K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 71K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing a decrease of 19.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAG by 6.46% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 43K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing a decrease of 6.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAG by 15.09% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BICKX - Baillie Gifford International Smaller Companies Fund Class K holds 3K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 184.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAG by 11.56% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

