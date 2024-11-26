News & Insights

AuMake Ltd. Announces Major Securities Issuance

November 26, 2024 — 01:39 am EST

AuMake Ltd. (AU:AUK) has released an update.

AuMake Ltd. has announced the issuance of 140 million ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), marking a significant move in the company’s financial strategy. This development could intrigue investors watching the market for potential growth opportunities. The securities are set to be quoted on November 26, 2024.

