AuMake Ltd. Announces Major Securities Issuance

AuMake Ltd. (AU:AUK) has released an update.
AuMake Ltd. has announced the issuance of 140 million ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), marking a significant move in the company’s financial strategy. This development could intrigue investors watching the market for potential growth opportunities. The securities are set to be quoted on November 26, 2024.
