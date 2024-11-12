AuMake Ltd. Announces Director’s Major Share Acquisition

AuMake Ltd. (AU:AUK) has released an update.
AuMake Ltd. has announced a significant change in the director’s interest, with Zhao Zhang acquiring 100 million fully paid ordinary shares and 100 million unquoted options, valued at $500,000. This change reflects an issuance of securities backed by shareholder approval, indicating a potential strategic move for the company. Investors may want to watch how this development impacts AuMake’s market performance.
