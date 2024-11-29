AuMake Limited’s AGM Resolutions Gain Shareholder Approval

AuMake Ltd. (AU:AUK) has released an update.

AuMake Limited announced that all resolutions at its recent annual general meeting were successfully passed, reflecting strong shareholder support. Key approvals included the re-election of directors and the issuance of incentive shares to various executives. This outcome is likely to bolster investor confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

