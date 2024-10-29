AuMake Limited Schedules 2024 Annual Meeting

AuMake Ltd. (AU:AUK) has released an update.

AuMake Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 29th, 2024, emphasizing the importance of shareholder participation in voting. Shareholders are encouraged to use electronic communication and online voting to engage with the company, highlighting a shift towards more sustainable practices.

