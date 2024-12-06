News & Insights

Stocks

AuMake Limited to Issue Over 2 Million New Shares

December 06, 2024 — 12:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AuMake Ltd. (AU:AUK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

AuMake Limited has announced the quotation of 2,451,158 fully paid ordinary shares, under the ASX code AUK, set to be issued on December 6, 2024. This development could attract interest from investors looking for opportunities in the securities market. The company’s strategic move signifies potential growth and expansion in its operations.

For further insights into AU:AUK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.