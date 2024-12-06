AuMake Limited to Issue Over 2 Million New Shares

AuMake Ltd. (AU:AUK) has released an update.

AuMake Limited has announced the quotation of 2,451,158 fully paid ordinary shares, under the ASX code AUK, set to be issued on December 6, 2024. This development could attract interest from investors looking for opportunities in the securities market. The company’s strategic move signifies potential growth and expansion in its operations.

