Aumake Limited Expands in China with Successful Shipments

Aumake Limited has successfully completed its first trial shipments of grain-fed beef and baby formula to China under a procurement framework with the Yangtze River State-Owned Enterprise. This milestone reflects Aumake’s strategic efforts to establish a reliable supply chain and diversify revenue streams, particularly following the lifting of China’s trade bans on Australian abattoirs. The company is positioning itself to capitalize on opportunities in the Chinese market, thereby enhancing its financial profitability.

