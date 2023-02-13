Ault Global Holdings Updates Holdings in Verb Technology (VERB)

Fintel reports that Ault Global Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.52MM shares of Verb Technology Company Inc (VERB). This represents 4.69% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 6, 2022 they reported 5.33MM shares and 5.27% of the company, an increase in shares of 41.02% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.58% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,051.89% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Verb Technology is $2.04. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 1,051.89% from its latest reported closing price of $0.18.

The projected annual revenue for Verb Technology is $14MM, an increase of 35.52%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verb Technology. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 8.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VERB is 0.00%, a decrease of 34.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.09% to 8,700K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,199K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 736K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 728K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERB by 7.35% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 704K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 601K shares, representing an increase of 14.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERB by 9.17% over the last quarter.

Pasadena Private Wealth holds 556K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company.

Verition Fund Management holds 451K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Verb Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Verb Technology Company, Inc. is rapidly emerging as the market leader in business-focused interactive video sales and marketing tools, including livestream ecommerce, CRM, and content management applications. With offices in California and Utah, USA, VERB provides next-generation software applications to sales-based organizations in more than 60 countries and 48 languages. The Company's proprietary, patented, and patent-pending technology platform produces real-time, measurable results, with customers reporting greater than 600% increases in conversion rates. VERB's software-as-a-service (SaaS) products are cloud-based, accessible on all mobile and desktop devices, and are available by subscription for individual and enterprise users. The Company's technology is also integrated into popular ERP, CRM, and marketing platforms.

