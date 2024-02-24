Ault Alliance (AULT) Price Target Increased by 2400.00% to 42,075.00

The average one-year price target for Ault Alliance (NYSEAM:AULT) has been revised to 42,075.00 / share. This is an increase of 2,400.00% from the prior estimate of 1,683.00 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 41,662.50 to a high of 43,312.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11,258,931.31% from the latest reported closing price of 0.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ault Alliance. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AULT is 0.00%, a decrease of 84.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 358.89% to 1,170K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 510K shares representing 18.08% ownership of the company.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 225K shares representing 7.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing an increase of 77.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AULT by 83.36% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 190K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Jump Financial holds 69K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company.

Two Sigma Securities holds 63K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 68.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AULT by 16.57% over the last quarter.

Ault Alliance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BitNile Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, BitNile owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, medical/biopharma, and textiles. In addition, BitNile extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. BitNile Holdings’ headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141

