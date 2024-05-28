AuKing Share Dilution Reduces Ven Capital’s Voting Power

AuKing Mining Ltd (AU:AKN) has released an update.

Ven Capital Pty Ltd, a substantial holder in AuKing Mining Limited, has reported a decrease in their voting power from 10.71% to 9.30% due to dilution, following the issuance of an additional 30,000,000 ordinary shares by AuKing. The change occurred on May 28, 2024, and no consideration was given as this change in voting power was solely the result of the share dilution.

For further insights into AU:AKN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.