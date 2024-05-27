AuKing Mining Unveils Major Stock Issuance

News & Insights

AuKing Mining Ltd (AU:AKN) has released an update.

AuKing Mining Limited has announced the application for quotation of a substantial 30 million newly issued ordinary shares on May 28, 2024. This move indicates the company’s expansion efforts and potential for investors to partake in AuKing’s growth trajectory. The announcement signifies an opportunity for stock market enthusiasts to diversify their portfolios with new securities from a mining entity.

