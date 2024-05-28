AuKing Mining Stake Diluted for Major Holder

AuKing Mining Ltd (AU:AKN) has released an update.

KABUNGA HOLDINGS PTY LTD has experienced a dilutive decrease in its substantial holding in AuKing Mining Ltd from 17.42% to 15.45% following the company’s issuance of 30 million new ordinary shares. Despite the change, KABUNGA HOLDINGS continues to maintain its interest in 41,000,000 ordinary shares, with no change in associate relationships reported.

