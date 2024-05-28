News & Insights

Stocks

AuKing Mining Stake Diluted for Major Holder

May 28, 2024 — 03:02 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AuKing Mining Ltd (AU:AKN) has released an update.

KABUNGA HOLDINGS PTY LTD has experienced a dilutive decrease in its substantial holding in AuKing Mining Ltd from 17.42% to 15.45% following the company’s issuance of 30 million new ordinary shares. Despite the change, KABUNGA HOLDINGS continues to maintain its interest in 41,000,000 ordinary shares, with no change in associate relationships reported.

For further insights into AU:AKN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.