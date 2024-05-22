News & Insights

Stocks

AuKing Mining Secures Funds for Expansion

May 22, 2024 — 07:39 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AuKing Mining Ltd (AU:AKN) has released an update.

AuKing Mining Ltd has successfully secured $600,000 through a share placement to sophisticated and professional investors, including board members, to fund further exploration in Tanzania, bolster general working capital, and cover placement costs. The shares were priced at 1.5 cents each, accompanied by free-attaching options exercisable at 3 cents until April 2027. An extraordinary general meeting is set to approve the issuance of additional options and shares to Directors Kabunga and Tighe.

For further insights into AU:AKN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.