AuKing Mining Secures Funds for Expansion

AuKing Mining Ltd (AU:AKN) has released an update.

AuKing Mining Ltd has successfully secured $600,000 through a share placement to sophisticated and professional investors, including board members, to fund further exploration in Tanzania, bolster general working capital, and cover placement costs. The shares were priced at 1.5 cents each, accompanied by free-attaching options exercisable at 3 cents until April 2027. An extraordinary general meeting is set to approve the issuance of additional options and shares to Directors Kabunga and Tighe.

For further insights into AU:AKN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.