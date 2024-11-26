News & Insights

AuKing Mining Plans Major Security Issuance

November 26, 2024 — 07:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AuKing Mining Ltd (AU:AKN) has released an update.

AuKing Mining Ltd has announced a new issuance of 20 million securities, set to expire in April 2027, as part of its capital raising efforts. The securities, priced at $0.03 each, are scheduled to be issued by May 2025. This move reflects the company’s strategic efforts to bolster its financial stability and operational growth.

For further insights into AU:AKN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

