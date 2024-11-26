AuKing Mining Plans Major Security Issuance

AuKing Mining Ltd (AU:AKN) has released an update.

AuKing Mining Ltd has announced a new issuance of 20 million securities, set to expire in April 2027, as part of its capital raising efforts. The securities, priced at $0.03 each, are scheduled to be issued by May 2025. This move reflects the company’s strategic efforts to bolster its financial stability and operational growth.

