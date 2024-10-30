News & Insights

AuKing Mining Ltd Reports Cash Flow Challenges

October 30, 2024 — 05:57 am EDT

AuKing Mining Ltd (AU:AKN) has released an update.

AuKing Mining Ltd has reported a challenging cash flow period, with a net cash outflow from operating activities amounting to $226,000 in the current quarter. However, the company bolstered its financial position with a $278,000 inflow from financing activities, reflecting efforts to stabilize finances amidst ongoing investments in exploration and evaluation projects.

