AuKing Mining Ltd Reports Cash Flow Challenges

AuKing Mining Ltd has reported a challenging cash flow period, with a net cash outflow from operating activities amounting to $226,000 in the current quarter. However, the company bolstered its financial position with a $278,000 inflow from financing activities, reflecting efforts to stabilize finances amidst ongoing investments in exploration and evaluation projects.

