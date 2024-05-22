News & Insights

AuKing Mining Ltd Plans Major Securities Issue

May 22, 2024 — 07:39 pm EDT

AuKing Mining Ltd (AU:AKN) has released an update.

AuKing Mining Ltd has announced its intention to issue up to 60 million new securities, consisting of 40 million ordinary shares and 20 million options expiring in 2027 at $0.03 each. The proposed issue date is set for May 24, 2024, and is intended to be quoted on the ASX, subject to the exchange’s agreement.

