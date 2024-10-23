News & Insights

AuKing Mining Ltd Announces New Securities Issue

AuKing Mining Ltd (AU:AKN) has released an update.

AuKing Mining Ltd has announced plans to issue up to 44,285,713 ordinary fully paid securities, with the proposed issue date set for October 24, 2024. This move is part of a new placement or other type of issue, which could potentially impact the company’s stock performance and attract investor interest.

