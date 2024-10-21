AuKing Mining Faces Potential Board Reshuffle

AuKing Mining Ltd (AU:AKN) has released an update.

AuKing Mining Ltd has received a notice to call a general meeting for the potential reshuffling of its board, as proposed by significant shareholder Pavle Tomasevic. The proposal includes the removal of two directors and the appointment of two new ones, which could breach Australian residency requirements for directors. The company is obligated to hold a meeting within two months to address this matter.

