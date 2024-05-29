News & Insights

Aukett Swanke Issues New Shares for AESOP

May 29, 2024 — 09:54 am EDT

Aukett Swanke (GB:AUK) has released an update.

Aukett Swanke Group PLC has announced the issuance of 416,162 new ordinary shares at 1.7p each to fulfill the May 2023 allocations for its All-Employee Share Option Scheme. The shares will be admitted for trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange around June 3, 2024, bringing the total number of issued ordinary shares and voting rights in the company to 336,072,100 post-Admission.

