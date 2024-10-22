Augustus Minerals Secures Funding for Uranium Exploration

Augustus Minerals Limited (AU:AUG) has released an update.

Augustus Minerals Limited has successfully raised $500,000 through a placement to support its exploration activities at the Munaballya Well uranium target. The funds will be used for on-ground exploration and expanding soil and rock chip programs to further investigate newly identified prospects. This move demonstrates Augustus Minerals’ commitment to advancing its exploration initiatives in the promising Ti-Tree Shear region.

