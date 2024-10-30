Augustus Minerals Reports Promising Developments in Exploration

Augustus Minerals Limited (AU:AUG) has released an update.

Augustus Minerals has reported promising developments at its Nero prospect, identifying high-grade copper and silver mineralization across a 1.1km strike length. The company has also commenced diamond drilling at the Minnie Springs site, targeting a large copper-molybdenum porphyry system, supported by a government grant. With a cash position of $3.78 million, Augustus Minerals continues to explore significant mineral targets.

