Augustus Minerals Prepares for 2024 Annual Meeting

October 24, 2024 — 11:23 pm EDT

Augustus Minerals Limited (AU:AUG) has released an update.

Augustus Minerals Limited is set to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting on November 28, offering shareholders the opportunity to engage and vote on key resolutions. The company encourages electronic communication and proxy voting to enhance participation and reduce costs. Shareholders are urged to register in advance to ensure compliance with safety protocols.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

