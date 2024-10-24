Augustus Minerals Prepares for 2024 Annual Meeting

Augustus Minerals Limited (AU:AUG) has released an update.

Augustus Minerals Limited is set to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting on November 28, offering shareholders the opportunity to engage and vote on key resolutions. The company encourages electronic communication and proxy voting to enhance participation and reduce costs. Shareholders are urged to register in advance to ensure compliance with safety protocols.

