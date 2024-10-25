Augustus Minerals Lists 10 Million Securities on ASX

Augustus Minerals Limited (AU:AUG) has released an update.

Augustus Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 10 million fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), marking a significant step in its financial strategy. This move could attract increased investor interest and potentially influence the company’s stock performance.

