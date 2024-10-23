Augustus Minerals Limited Announces New Share Issue

Augustus Minerals Limited (AU:AUG) has released an update.

Augustus Minerals Limited has announced a new issue of 10 million fully paid ordinary shares, set to be issued on October 25, 2024. This move is aimed at raising capital and potentially expanding the company’s market presence. Investors in the financial markets may find this opportunity appealing as it could influence the company’s stock performance.

