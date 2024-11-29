Augustus Minerals Issues New Unquoted Options

Augustus Minerals Limited (AU:AUG) has released an update.

Augustus Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of 15,910,707 unquoted options exercisable at $0.12 each, set to expire by November 29, 2026. This strategic move comes as part of previously announced transactions aimed at bolstering the company’s financial position. Investors in the financial markets may find this development noteworthy as it reflects Augustus Minerals’ ongoing plans to enhance its capital structure.

