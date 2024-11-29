News & Insights

Stocks

Augustus Minerals Issues New Unquoted Options

November 29, 2024 — 12:58 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Augustus Minerals Limited (AU:AUG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Augustus Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of 15,910,707 unquoted options exercisable at $0.12 each, set to expire by November 29, 2026. This strategic move comes as part of previously announced transactions aimed at bolstering the company’s financial position. Investors in the financial markets may find this development noteworthy as it reflects Augustus Minerals’ ongoing plans to enhance its capital structure.

For further insights into AU:AUG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.