Augustus Minerals Expands with Music Well Gold Project

November 17, 2024 — 04:57 pm EST

Augustus Minerals Limited (AU:AUG) has released an update.

Augustus Minerals Limited has acquired the Music Well Gold Project, a significant gold exploration area north of Leonora, Western Australia, covering 1,345 square kilometers. The project is located in a mineral-rich region with several identified high-priority gold targets and potential for new discoveries, enhancing its existing portfolio. This acquisition positions Augustus to capitalize on the gold-rich Leonora-Laverton belt, complementing its copper and uranium interests.

