Augustus Minerals Announces Positive Project Developments

November 28, 2024 — 01:18 am EST

Augustus Minerals Limited (AU:AUG) has released an update.

Augustus Minerals Limited has revealed promising developments at its Ti-Tree Shear and Music Well Gold Projects in Western Australia, focusing on gold, copper, and uranium exploration. Despite the encouraging geological indicators, the company has clarified that these do not guarantee success in securing a JORC-compliant mineral resource. Investors are advised to conduct thorough research before making any financial commitments.

