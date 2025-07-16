Markets

Augusta Gold To Be Acquired By AngloGold Ashanti In C$197 Mln Cash Deal

July 16, 2025 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Augusta Gold Corp. (AUGG, G.TO), a Canada-based exploration and development company, on Wednesday announced a definitive merger agreement with AngloGold Ashanti plc (AU) and its affiliates to be acquired for C$1.70 per share in cash.

The Transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The offer price represents an enterprise value of approximately C$197 million, which includes a fully diluted equity value of about C$152 million and the repayment of certain stockholder loans totaling approximately C$45 million, as of March 31.

The C$1.70 all-cash offer provides a 28% premium and immediate liquidity, with minimal conditions and no shareholder approval required. It eliminates future risks and comes from a proven acquirer with a strong M&A track record.

Following the transaction, Augusta Gold will become an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti, and its common shares will be delisted and no longer publicly traded.

As part of the transaction, all in-the-money Augusta Gold warrants outstanding at the effective time will be cancelled and settled for their in-the-money value, if applicable.

On Wednesday, Augusta Gold closed trading 5.0000% lesser at CAD 1.3300 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

In the pre-market trading, AngloGold Ashanti is 0.67% lesser at $47.13 on the New York Stock Exchange.

