August Underway With Mediocre Market Performance

Stocks started August with a lackluster session, unable to build on July's blowout performance. Wall Street weighed a variety of economic data, including the lowest jobs opening levels since April 2021 for June and another contraction of the ISM manufacturing index. The Dow eked out a modest gain for its third straight win, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 both settled lower.

Commodities Cool After Hot July

Oil prices fell slightly, as investors took profits following July's outperformance. September-dated oil fell 47 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $81.33 per barrel.

Gold struggled this afternoon, closing lower after ISM manufacturing data and the U.S. dollar weighed heavy. December-dated gold shed $30.40, or 1.5%, to settle at $1,978.80 an ounce.

