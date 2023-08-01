August Underway With Mediocre Market Performance

Stocks started August with a lackluster session, unable to build on July's blowout performance. Wall Street weighed a variety of economic data, including the lowest jobs opening levels since April 2021 for June and another contraction of the ISM manufacturing index. The Dow eked out a modest gain for its third straight win, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 both settled lower.
- Walt Disney stock: don't put Mickey ears on just yet.
- The latest winner in the meme stock craze.
- Plus, CAT surges; UBER bulls pounce; and an auto retailer to target;
5 Things to Know Today
- CVS Health (CVS) is the latest to cut a slew of jobs. (MarketWatch)
- Former U.S. President Donald Trump's political action committee (PAC) is burning money. (CNBC)
- Record high for Caterpillar stock after earnings.
- Upbeat outlook intrigues UBER options traders.
- Buy the dip on this car stock.
Commodities Cool After Hot July
Oil prices fell slightly, as investors took profits following July's outperformance. September-dated oil fell 47 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $81.33 per barrel.
Gold struggled this afternoon, closing lower after ISM manufacturing data and the U.S. dollar weighed heavy. December-dated gold shed $30.40, or 1.5%, to settle at $1,978.80 an ounce.
