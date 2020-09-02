August Index Scorecard: Natural Gas Rebounds to Earn Top Spot as Market Continues Upward Trend

Overall, August saw generally positive performance across most markets and indexes, maintaining the upward trend started in April.

The Nasdaq Commodity Natural Gas ER (NQCINGER) Index rebounded to become the month’s top performer with a gain of 37.4%. This marks only the second month of positive returns for the index in 2020, a year in which it’s been the worst-performing index for four of the past eight months.

Also showing solid growth was the Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy (CELS) Index, coming in as the month’s second-best performer with a gain of 23.9%.

The Nasdaq Commodity Gold ER (NQCIGCER) Index came in as the month's worst performer with a loss of 0.4%. NQCIGCER was one of only two indexes to see declines for the month, the other being the PHLX Gold/Silver Sector (XAU) Index, which declined 0.2%.

View full report.

Nasdaq has more than 40,000 indexes that track all asset classes from nearly all geographies. Our Nasdaq Global Index Watch (GIW) feed provides index weights and components, along with Corporate Actions and historical data, via an easy-to-use web interface. Click here to learn more.

To learn more about the Nasdaq-100 Index, visit www.nasdaq.com/Nasdaq-100.

Nasdaq® is a registered trademark of Nasdaq, Inc. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED. © 2018. Nasdaq, Inc. All Rights Reserved.