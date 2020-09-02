August 2020 Review and Outlook

Executive Summary:

Equity benchmarks accelerated higher led again by large caps, Technology, and Growth.

The S&P 500 returned to new all-time highs, while the Dow is within 4% of doing so.

Growth is outperforming Value by 40 percentage points YTD, far surpassing its previous record of 26 percentage points in 1999.

Long rates spiked higher with the 30YR UST yield seeing its largest monthly net gain (+28bps) since November 2016

The Bloomberg Commodity Index (BCOM) gained 6.8%, its best monthly performance since April 2016.

Chairman Powell announced a new monetary policy framework for inflation and employment.

U.S. equities accelerated higher in August with the major large cap benchmarks registering their fifth consecutive month in the green, and their best monthly performance since April. Upbeat news about multiple vaccines in various stages of testing are providing hope the world will overcome the Covid-19 pandemic. Congress has yet to finalize a new coronavirus relief bill as aid to state and local governments is reportedly the biggest obstacle. The two parties are roughly ~$1T apart and expectations are for a compromise around ~$1.5T.

The annual meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyo. was held virtually this year, where Fed Chairman Jerome Powell announced a major two-prong shift in the central bank’s approach to monetary policy. The Federal Reserve dropped its longstanding practice of preemptively raising rates to head off inflation before it rises above 2%. Instead the Fed will aim for an average inflation rate of 2%, thus allowing it to rise modestly above 2% for periods of time. Powell also announced the central bank will no longer take measures to cool a tight labor market unless there is clear evidence of inflationary pressures.

Economic data improved, albeit mixed. The second estimate of Q2 GDP showed a smaller decline of 31.7% versus the advanced estimate of -32.9%. Private inventory investment and personal consumption expenditures decreased less than originally estimated, however the revised decline in growth still represents a record low more than three times larger than the previous all-time low. Headline durable goods orders jumped 11.2% in July, more than doubling estimates of 4.8%. Consumer confidence fell to a new pandemic-level low with the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index falling from 91.7 to 84.8, versus estimates of 93. The size decline was due largely to decreasing optimism for current business and labor market conditions. Housing continues to impress. The FHFA reported June home prices rose 0.9% versus estimates of 0.3%, marking the largest monthly increase since 2013. New home sales surged 13.9% (July) to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 901k, versus estimates of 790k.

Q2 earnings season is largely in the rearview mirror as more than 98% of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported earnings. According to FactSet, 84% reported actual EPS above consensus which is not only above the trailing one-year average (71%) and the trailing five-year average (72%), but also marks the highest percentage on record going back to Q3’08. Technology (94%), Materials (93%), Healthcare (92%), and Industrials (92%) had the highest percentage of companies reporting EPS above estimates. FactSet points out that consensus estimates were lowered at record-high levels coming into the quarter. The blended earnings growth rate declined a record 31.8% YoY in Q2, however that is better than the expected decline of 45%. Q2 blended revenue declined 8.7% YoY for the largest decline since Q3’09 (-11.5%). The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 22.8x. This is above both the 5-year average of 17.1x and the 10-year average 15.4x.

The Nasdaq 100 (+11.2%) was again the top performer and finished the month with a total return of 39.6% YTD and a rebound of +78.8% from its March lows. The Dow Industrials (+7.9%) and S&P 500 (+7.2%) wrapped up their best August performance since 1986. The S&P 500 joined the NDX in returning to new all-time highs, while the blue-chip Dow remains less than 4% from doing so as well. Although the small cap Russell 2000 (+5.6%) and S&P 400 Midcap (+3.5%) underperformed, on an absolute basis they performed well.

The Russell 1000 Growth Index (+10.3%) outperformed the Russell 1000 Value Index (+4.1%) by its widest margin since March. Growth (+30.5% YTD) is outperforming Value (-9.4% YTD) by a record 40 percentage points YTD, which is 14 percentage points above the prior record outperformance of 25.8% in 1999. Note the following year in 2000, Value had its best outperformance versus Growth (30 percentage points).

At the sector level, Technology (+12%) was the leader followed by Discretionary (9.5%) and Communications (9.1%). Arguably more impressive was Industrials (+8.6%) which registered its 2nd best monthly performance since January 2019. Within the Industrials sector, The DJ Transportation Index gained 12.2% for its best monthly performance since October 2011. The stock market is viewed as a leading indicator and the strong August gains by Industrials and Transports may be signaling the economic data is going to improve in the back half of 2020. And while it is true the strong outperformance by large, mega-cap technology companies have largely driven the robust gains in the major benchmarks, the below chart of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) indicates the troops are beginning to follow the generals. Only in late August did the RYT make its “bullish breakout” above its prior February highs. Breakouts from wide ranges are often followed by increasing momentum which indicates improving breadth as an increasing number of companies are participating to the upside.

Rates, Commodities, and the Dollar:

The long end of the Treasury curve spiked higher in August with 10YR UST Yield rising 18bps to 0.71% for its biggest net gain since January 2018. The 30YR UST Yield rose 28bps to 1.8% for its biggest net gain since November 2016. The 10YR UST yield has broken out above its declining trendline connecting the March and June highs in what could be the early stages of a prolonged move higher.

The Bloomberg Commodity Index (BCOM) gained 6.8%, its fourth consecutive month in the green and its best monthly performance since April 2016. WTI crude gained 5.8% to $42.61 per barrel, its fourth consecutive monthly gain. Spot gold ended its streak of four consecutive monthly gains with a modest decline of 0.4%, however spot silver gained 15.4% following a 34% gain in July. Copper gained 6% for its fifth consecutive monthly gain. Copper has rebounded 48.6% from its March lows and in late August moved above the key $300 level which has repeatedly acted as both a clearly defined resistance and support line going back to 2011.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) declined 1.3% marking its fifth consecutive month in the red.

Looking Ahead:

The robust price action and improving breadth throughout the equity complex is further cementing the belief that the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic is behind us. Given the large price ranges realized on the way down in Q1, and on the ensuing rebound off the March lows, a meaningful correction could take place at any time within the context of an ongoing bull market, as we saw in 2010 and 2011. Risks certainly remain elevated starting first with Covid-19, a potential vaccine, and a return to the 2020-2021 school year. And while Congress could ink a deal on a second stimulus package in the upcoming weeks, nothing should surprise us ahead of a highly contested presidential election. The Federal Reserve is expected to provide clarity on its new policy framework at the upcoming September meeting, but their “whatever it takes” message is loud and clear. September carries the worst seasonal metrics of any month on average going back to 1950, however 2020 has proven to be anything but average.

The DJ Transportation Index just cemented its best monthly performance since October 2011 and is currently within 3% of breaking out to an all-time high. Its direction from here will be key.

The rate sensitive Financials sector remains more than 24% below its 2020 highs, however long yields could be on the cusp of running higher. While the S&P 500 Financials Index has underperformed, it has held its trend of higher lows and could itself be on the verge of a “bullish breakout” above the trend line connecting the June and August highs.

The information contained herein is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. All information contained herein is obtained by Nasdaq from sources believed by Nasdaq to be accurate and reliable. However, all information is provided “as is” without warranty of any kind. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.