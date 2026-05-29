AUGO vs. ERO: Which Mining Stock Offers Better Upside Today?

Aura Minerals Inc. AUGO and Ero Copper Corp. ERO are both operating in a constructive yet volatile metals environment, where elevated copper and gold prices, ongoing electrification demand, and global supply constraints continue to support long-term fundamentals. The inflationary pressures, foreign exchange volatility and geopolitical uncertainty create operational and earnings risks.

Aura Minerals is leveraging its diversified Latin American asset portfolio to drive production growth, reserve expansion and cash flow generation. It is supported by disciplined capital allocation and advancement across its development pipeline.

Ero Copper entered 2026 with improving operational momentum and strong performance at its Caraíba operations and continued ramp-up activities at the Tucumã Project, positioning the company to benefit from rising copper demand tied to energy transition and infrastructure investment trends.

Let’s dive deep and closely compare the fundamentals of these two miners to determine which one is a better investment now.

The Case for AUGO

Aura Minerals delivered another strong production quarter in the first quarter of 2026, with total output reaching 82,137 gold equivalent ounces (GEOs), up 37% year over year. Growth was primarily driven by the continued ramp-up at Borborema, which produced 17,101 GEOs supported by higher milling throughput, and contributions from the newly acquired MSG assets, which added 8,580 GEOs during the quarter. Almas also posted a solid production of 15,838 GEOs following plant expansion improvements, while Minosa maintained stable output at 17,399 GEOs.

Although Apoena and Aranzazu reported weaker production due to lower grades, mine sequencing and recovery challenges, stronger contributions from Borborema and MSG more than offset the decline.

Aura Minerals continued advancing its growth strategy through operational improvements, project development and exploration activities. Borborema maintained its ramp-up momentum alongside regulatory approvals supporting future expansion, while integration and infrastructure upgrades at the newly acquired MSG asset progressed to improve long-term performance.

The company also advanced the Era Dorada project into the construction phase, marking an important milestone in its development pipeline. Exploration investments continued across key assets, including Aranzazu and Almas, supporting Aura’s long-term production growth strategy.

Aura Minerals ended the first quarter of 2026 with a significantly strengthened financial footing, holding $267.8 million in cash and equivalents. The company generated $94.9 million in free cash flow during the quarter. Long-term debt at the end of the first quarter was $409 million.

The Case for ERO

Ero Copper reported consolidated first-quarter 2026 copper production of 17,287 tons in concentrate, supported by its Caraíba and Tucumã operations in Brazil. The company’s Xavantina mine produced 5,495 ounces of gold during the quarter.

The Caraíba Operations produced 8,826 tons of copper in concentrate, with lower grades at the Pilar underground mine and weather-related impacts at the Surubim open pit affecting output. The Tucumã Operation produced 8,461 tons of copper in concentrate, supported by improved mill throughput despite lower planned copper grades.

At the Xavantina Operations, gold production totaled 5,495 ounces as the mine completed ventilation and cooling upgrades to support deeper mining activities and future development.

Ero Copper continued advancing several growth and optimization projects. At the Caraíba Operations, the company progressed with the construction of the new Pilar mine shaft and related infrastructure to support long-term underground expansion. At the Tucumã Operation, Ero advanced its tailings filtration expansion project, which is expected to improve plant throughput capacity beginning in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.

At the Xavantina Operations, the company completed major ventilation and cooling infrastructure upgrades to support deeper mining activities and higher future development rates. Ero also advanced the Furnas Copper-Gold Project after publishing a preliminary economic assessment during the quarter.

Ero Copper ended the first quarter of 2026 with a substantially strengthened balance sheet, reporting $91.2 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company generated a robust operating cash flow of $92.8 million during the quarter, reflecting improved operational performance and stronger copper market conditions. Long-term debt stood at $490.7 million at the end of the quarter.

AUGO and ERO: Price Performance & Valuation

AUGO shares have skyrocketed 50.5% year to date, and shares of ERO have gained 5.6%.

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AUGO is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 6.46X, while ERO is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 6.65X.

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How the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compares for AUGO & ERO

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AUGO’s fiscal 2026 EPS suggests a 283.3% year-over-year rise.

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EPS estimates for AUGO for fiscal 2026 have been trending lower over the past 60 days.

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The consensus estimate for ERO’s fiscal 2026 EPS implies a year-over-year rise of 84.4%.

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EPS estimates for 2026 have been trending southward over the past 60 days.

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AUGO or ERO: Which Stock Holds the Edge?

Operational risks remain elevated for Aura. Apoena and Aranzazu reported weaker production during the first quarter due to lower grades, mine sequencing issues and recovery challenges. In addition, Aura Minerals is simultaneously managing multiple growth and integration initiatives, including the Borborema ramp-up, MSG asset integration and Era Dorada development, which could increase execution and capital allocation risks.

Despite Aura Minerals’ strong production growth and operational momentum, investors may consider selling the stock at current levels.

Ero Copper offers more direct exposure to the long-term copper demand theme tied to electrification, renewable energy infrastructure and global grid expansion. ERO also continued advancing key operational projects at Caraíba, Tucumã and Xavantina while generating a strong operating cash flow during the quarter. Although ERO carries higher debt and faces operational risks of its own, its business remains more leveraged to structural copper market fundamentals, which could support stronger long-term upside potential.

AUGO carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), while ERO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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