News & Insights

Stocks

Augmentum Fintech Voting Rights Update Announced

November 01, 2024 — 06:52 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Augmentum Fintech PLC (GB:AUGM) has released an update.

Augmentum Fintech PLC has announced that as of October 31, 2024, the total number of voting rights in the company is 167,375,928. This figure is important for shareholders as it determines the threshold for disclosing their interests or changes in interests under regulatory rules. The company has issued a total of 181,013,697 ordinary shares, with a portion held in treasury.

For further insights into GB:AUGM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.