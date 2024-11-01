Augmentum Fintech Voting Rights Update Announced

Augmentum Fintech PLC (GB:AUGM) has released an update.

Augmentum Fintech PLC has announced that as of October 31, 2024, the total number of voting rights in the company is 167,375,928. This figure is important for shareholders as it determines the threshold for disclosing their interests or changes in interests under regulatory rules. The company has issued a total of 181,013,697 ordinary shares, with a portion held in treasury.

