Augmentum Fintech Scores with FullCircl Acquisition

Augmentum Fintech PLC, a leading fintech fund, announced a significant exit with the acquisition of FullCircl by nCino, resulting in a 75% increase in the valuation of its investment. This marks Augmentum’s seventh successful exit at or above the last published valuation, showcasing its strategic prowess in the fintech investment landscape.

