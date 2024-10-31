News & Insights

Stocks

Augmentum Fintech Scores with FullCircl Acquisition

October 31, 2024 — 03:10 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Augmentum Fintech PLC (GB:AUGM) has released an update.

Augmentum Fintech PLC, a leading fintech fund, announced a significant exit with the acquisition of FullCircl by nCino, resulting in a 75% increase in the valuation of its investment. This marks Augmentum’s seventh successful exit at or above the last published valuation, showcasing its strategic prowess in the fintech investment landscape.

For further insights into GB:AUGM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.