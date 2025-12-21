Augmentum Fintech (LSE:AUGM) Price Target Decreased by 20.86% to 112.20

The average one-year price target for Augmentum Fintech (LSE:AUGM) has been revised to 112.20 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 20.86% from the prior estimate of 141.78 GBX dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 111.10 GBX to a high of 115.50 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.17% from the latest reported closing price of 92.60 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Augmentum Fintech. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUGM is 0.06%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 587K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HCINX - The Institutional International Equity Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 393K shares.

HCHYX - The Fixed Income Opportunity Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 193K shares.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 47.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUGM by 20.26% over the last quarter.

